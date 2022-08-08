Pakistan reports 628 Corona cases, three deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported three deaths and 628 fresh Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH), ARY News reported on Monday .

The NIH stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 19,451 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 628 samples found positive. Three patients of coronavirus were died during the last 24 hours.

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 3.23 per cent, according to the NIH.

According to the data issued by NIH, 170 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different hospitals.

Presently, 163 patients of the disease have been in precarious condition.

The novel coronavirus has affected 19,942 medical professionals in Pakistan so far, said sources.

According to the sources within National Institute of Health (NIH), as many as 175 health workers have died across the country during the pandemic.

The sources said that so far 12,358 doctors, 2,687 nurses, and 4,897 other health staffers have been infected by COVID-19 in the country. They said 19,763 health workers have recovered from the infection in Pakistan so far.

Comments