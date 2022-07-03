Pakistan reports 650 COVID cases, two deaths: NIH

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reported as many as 650 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed.

COVID-19 Statistics 03 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 16,755

Positive Cases: 650

Positivity %: 3.88%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 138 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 3, 2022

NCOC issues new SOPs

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for government offices amid rising coronavirus cases.

In a statement, the coronavirus monitoring body has directed the government employees to wear masks and ensure social distance in offices.

According to NCOC, all government employees will be briefed regarding coronavirus SOPs. All staff will ensure the implementation of SOPs for their families as well as themselves. In addition, wearing masks will be made compulsory in offices.

During obligatory prayers, social distancing should be ensured, while hand sanitization should be available on all internal and external routes of offices. The administration of the offices should ensure that all employees are fully vaccinated.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the people of Pakistan to strictly follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) as a surge was witnessed in coronavirus cases.

