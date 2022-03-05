Pakistan reports 796 Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 10 more people in Pakistan, pushing the death toll to 30,258 ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan diagnosed 796 fresh cases of the pandemic during the past 24 hours when 37,785 tests were conducted, according to the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The test positivity ratio remained 2.10 percent as compared to yesterday’s 2.23 per cent. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country has dropped to 842.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 26,534,095 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 35,281 tests during the past 24 hours.

Total 1,449,060 people have recuperated from the disease including 3,815 in a single day in Pakistan. The country has inoculated total doses of 215,539,999 since the start of the vaccination process.

As many as 99,292,129 people have received both doses of the vaccine, while 4,512,786 people have received booster shots.

