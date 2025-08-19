Pakistan reports another monkeypox case

ISLAMABAD: Another monkeypox case has been reported in Pakistan, raising the total number of cases this year to nine, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources at the National Institute of Health (NIH).

As per details, health officials said the latest patient is a 42-year-old resident of Attock who arrived in Islamabad from Dubai on August 15.

Symptoms of monkeypox were detected during screening by Border Health Services at the airport. The patient was subsequently shifted from the airport to PIMS Hospital, the sources said.

The NIH confirmed the diagnosis on August 18. However, the patient reportedly fled from the PIMS isolation ward but was later traced with the cooperation of the health department and placed under home isolation.

His condition is stated to be stable.

According to NIH sources, Pakistan has so far recorded 15 cases of monkeypox since the disease was declared a global health emergency in August 2024.

Monkeypox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus.

Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.