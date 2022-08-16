Pakistan reports eight deaths, 358 fresh Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported eight deaths and 358 fresh Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the data issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 12,273 tests COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, of which 358 samples came out positive.

Eight more patients succumbed to the coronavirus during the same period. Meanwhile, the country’s positivity rate stood at 2.92 percent.

COVID-19 Statistics 16 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 12,273

Positive Cases: 358

Positivity %: 2.92%

Deaths: 08

Patients on Critical Care: 165 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 16, 2022

As per the data, 165 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 30,537 people in Pakistan so far. According to the government dashboard, the total number of cases in the country is 1,563,705.

Earlier on August 12, Pakistan recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours — the highest number of virus-related causalities in the last five months.

During the period, Pakistan recorded 6,24 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths — its highest daily death toll since March 8 — according to data from the National Institute of Health (NIH).

