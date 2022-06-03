Pakistan reports eighth polio case of 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported eighth polio case of 2022 as the health authorities diagnosed a 20-month-old boy with poliovirus in North Waziristan’s Miranshah, ARY News reported on Friday.

The health ministry confirmed the detection of another polio case in Miranshah town of North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the health ministry, two new cases of poliovirus had been reported in the same district in April.

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said in a statement that the polio cases were reported from the areas declared sensitive. He said that effective steps are being taken to curb poliovirus cases in North Waziristan.

The health secretary Dr Fakhar Alam said steps are being taken to stop the import of the virus from across the border. An anti-polio vaccination campaign had been held in Pakistan and Afghanistan at the same time.

The seventh polio case had been reported in the same district on June 1 as a minor girl was left paralysed by wild poliovirus. Health officials had confirmed that an 18-month-old baby girl, a resident of Mir Ali, tested positive for the virus. The overall tally of this year’s poliovirus cases has risen to eight.

It is learnt that the said child was not administered anti-polio drops during the drive against the crippling disease.

After staying in a polio-free country for almost 15 months, Pakistan has reported eight cases of poliovirus in 2022 so far. Almost all cases have been reported in North Waziristan.

Comments