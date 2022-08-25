Pakistan reports four deaths, 313 fresh Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 313 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the statistics issued by National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 16,339 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 313 samples came out positive. Meanwhile, four more patients succumbed to the virus during the same period.

COVID-19 Statistics 25 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 16,339

Positive Cases: 313

Positivity %: 1.92%

Deaths: 04

Patients on Critical Care: 134 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 25, 2022

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 1.98percent. The NIH stated that almost 134 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,563.

