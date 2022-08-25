Thursday, August 25, 2022
type here...
HomeHealth
Web Desk

Pakistan reports four deaths, 313 fresh Covid-19 cases

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 313 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the statistics issued by National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 16,339 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 313 samples came out positive. Meanwhile, four more patients succumbed to the virus during the same period.

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 1.98percent. The NIH stated that almost 134 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,563.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.