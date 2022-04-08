Pakistan reports no Covid-19 death for fifth straight day

Pakistan has reported zero COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the fifth straight day in a row, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to NIH database, as many as 141 new cases of the viral disease emerged when 27,000 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of confirmed cases stands at 1,526,234 while the death toll is 30,361.

The country’s positivity rate was recorded at 0.52 per cent, the NIH said, adding the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has fallen to 280.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan last month announced the withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions.

COVID-19 Statistics 8 Apr 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 27,003

Positive Cases: 141

Positivity %: 0.52%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 280 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) April 8, 2022

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar made the announcement, a key step for the country to move to normalization.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team for professional and nationally coordinated response in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

