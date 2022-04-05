Pakistan reports no Covid-19 death for second straight day

ISLAMABAD: No death due to Covid was reported in Pakistan on Tuesday for the second straight day, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to NIH database, as many as 155 new cases of the viral disease emerged when 22,944 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of confirmed cases stands at 1,525,775 while the death toll is 30,361.

The country’s positivity rate was recorded at 0.66 per cent, the NIH said, adding the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has fallen to 321.

There were 61 additional recoveries during the same period with the number of people recuperating reaching 1,486,252.

COVID-19 Statistics 5 Apr 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 22,994

Positive Cases: 155

Positivity %: 0.66%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 321 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) April 5, 2022

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team for professional and nationally coordinated response in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter the prime minister wrote: “Today, as NCOC closes down, I want to congratulate the NCOC team & its leadership for a professional, nationally-coordinated response to the pandemic. As a result, our Covid response was recognised by int agencies and people in the field as one of the most successful globally.”

Comments