Pakistan reports one death, 353 fresh Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported one death and 353 fresh Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday while quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The National Institute of Health (NIH) stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 11,338 tests COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 353 samples came out positive. One death was reported during the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 Statistics 11 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 11,388

Positive Cases: 353

Positivity %: 3.10%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 155 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 3.10 percent. According to the data issued by NIH, 155 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

A report said that the novel coronavirus has affected 19,942 medics with the number in Pakistan so far.

According to the sources within National Institute of Health (NIH), as many as 175 health workers have died across the country during the pandemic.

