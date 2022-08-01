Pakistan reports one death, 656 fresh Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 656 fresh Covid-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 19,611 tests COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 656 samples came back positive.

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 3.35 percent, moving slightly up from 3.29pc, recorded a day earlier.

According to the data issued by NIH, 161 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,488.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Health has advised strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), including mask wearing and social distancing during Muharram gatherings.

Gathering and majalis to remember the Shuhada-e-Karbala (martyrs of Karbala) have started as the country observes the first day of the month of Muharram to mark the beginning of the new Islamic year.

