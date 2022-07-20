Wednesday, July 20, 2022
type here...
HomeHealth
Web Desk

Pakistan reports seven deaths, 592 fresh Covid cases

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported as many as seven Covid-related deaths while 592 fresh cases of the pandemic have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours, the data shared by National Institute of Health (NIH) said on Wednesday.

According to the NIH report, 21,264 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 592 turned out to be positive. The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio remained 2.78percent, according to the report.

Moreover, as many as 174 people are in critical condition.

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that coronavirus case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The number of Covid cases reported to the WHO increased 30 per cent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

spot_img

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.