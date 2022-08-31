Pakistan reports six deaths, 227 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded six-coronavirus related deaths and 227 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the statistics issued by National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 15,475 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 227 samples came back positive.

Meanwhile, six more patients succumbed to the coronavirus during the same period. Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 1.47 percent, moving slightly up from 1.34pc, recorded a day earlier.

COVID-19 Statistics 31 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 15,475

Positive Cases: 227

Positivity %: 1.47%

Deaths: 06

Patients on Critical Care: 115 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 31, 2022

The NIH, in the statement, said almost 115 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,581.

