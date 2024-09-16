Pakistan reports sixth case of Monkeypox

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported its sixth case of the deadly Monkeypox virus at Islamabad Airport, ARY News reported.

According to the Ministry of Health, the patient, a 44-year-old individual, has a travel history to the Gulf countries and was detected at Islamabad Airport during screening.

The patient is currently isolated in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and is in good health.

Dr. Mukhtar, a health official, assured that the border health services team is ensuring effective screening systems are in place. So far, over 630,000 passengers have been screened at airports, he added.

Earlier, an investigation was launched after mpox patient allegedly went undetected at Islamabad International Airport.

The health ministry questioned how a mpox patient, who arrived from a gulf country on September 7, reached Peshawar unscreened.

Its important to note here Pakistan reported a fifth case of monkeypox from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The affected 33-year-old person belongs to Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amid the rising case of the Mpox virus, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued an urgent advisory concerning an unprecedented outbreak of Monkeypox, affecting multiple countries.

This advisory aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the current global and national Monkeypox outbreak situation and offer guidance to all relevant stakeholders on prevention, detection, and response strategies.

What is Monkeypox virus?

Mpox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus. Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.