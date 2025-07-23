web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Pakistan reports surge in social media honey traps, extortion cases

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD – The National Cyber Emergency Response Team has issued an advisory warning the public about a rising trend of cybercrimes in Pakistan via social media.

According to the advisory, Pakistan is reporting a surge in social media honey traps, extortion, and fraudulent freelance job offers.

There has been a surge in fake job offers and freelance opportunities, particularly via WhatsApp and Telegram, targeting unsuspecting citizens across Pakistan, including Punjab.

Fraudsters are reportedly adding individuals to groups without their consent and luring them under the guise of freelancing jobs.

Once in the group, users are subjected to inappropriate or explicit content, and those who react or fail to react are blackmailed with threats of being reported.

Read more: Ex-FESCO chief Tahseen Awan arrested in international online fraud case

The cyber team notes that these scams have led to extortion demands ranging from Rs1 million to Rs1.5 million from victims in Pakistan.

Scammers are said to be exploiting users’ WhatsApp display pictures, usernames, and online activity to select and target individuals. Fake accounts are used to initiate contact and manipulate users through false job offers, the advisory said.

The advisory strongly urges the public to remain cautious of unsolicited job offers, adjust group privacy settings on messaging apps, and avoid forwarding or downloading unethical content.

It also advises against responding to requests claiming to remove objectionable material.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.