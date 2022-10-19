Pakistan reports three Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has recorded three-coronavirus related deaths and 55 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the statistics issued by NIH, a total of 8,815 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 55 samples came back positive.

The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.62 percent.

COVID-19 Statistics 19 October 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 8,815

Positive Cases: 55

Positivity %: 0.62%

Deaths: 03

Patients on Critical Care: 45 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) October 19, 2022

The NIH, in the statement, said almost 45 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,581.

Comments