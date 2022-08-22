Pakistan reports three deaths, 416 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 416 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the statistics issued by National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 16,764 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 416 samples came back positive.

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 2.48percent, moving slightly down from 2.64pc, recorded a day earlier.

In the statement, the NIH stated that almost 152 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,555.

