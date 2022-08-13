Pakistan reports three deaths, 728 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases as the country lodged 728 fresh infections during the past 24 hours, as per the statistics issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Saturday, ARY News reported.

As per the statistics issued by the National Institute of Health, a total of 20,272 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 728 samples came out positive. Meanwhile, three more patients succumbed to the virus during the same period.

COVID-19 Statistics 13 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 20,272

Positive Cases: 728

Positivity %: 3.59%

Deaths: 03

Patients on Critical Care: 161 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 13, 2022

On the other hand, the country’s positivity rate rose to 3.59%. According to the data issued by NIH, 161 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 30,523 people in Pakistan so far. According to the government dashboard, the total number of cases in the country is 1,562,307.

Read More: 87pc eligible Pakistanis fully vaccinated against Covid-19

A day earlier, Pakistan recorded 11 COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours — the highest number of virus-related causalities in the last five months.

During the period, Pakistan recorded 6,24 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths — its highest daily death toll since March 8 — according to data from the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Comments