Pakistan reports two deaths, 217 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to witness a decline in Covid-19 cases as the country lodged 217 fresh infections during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday while quoting National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the statistics issued by National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 11,285 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 217 samples came out positive. Meanwhile, two more patients succumbed to the virus during the same period.

COVID-19 Statistics 23 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 11,285

Positive Cases: 217

Positivity %: 1.92%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 116 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 23, 2022

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 1.92 percent, moving down from 2.48pc, recorded a day earlier.

In the statement, the NIH stated that almost 116 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,557.

