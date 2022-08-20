Pakistan reports two deaths, 449 fresh Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 449 fresh Covid-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday, while quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the statistics issued by National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 171872 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 449 samples came back positive.

COVID-19 Statistics 20 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 17,872

Positive Cases: 449

Positivity %: 2.51%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 158 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 20, 2022

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 2.51percent, moving slightly down from 2.80pc, recorded a day earlier.

The NIH, in the statement, said almost 158 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,550.

