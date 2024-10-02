Pakistan reports two more polio cases, tally reaches 26

Two more cases of poliovirus have been reported from Sindh, bringing the total number of cases to 26.

The latest cases have been confirmed in Karachi East and Sujawal districts, according to an official of the regional reference laboratory for polio eradication at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad.

“This marks the first case reported this year in both districts,” he said.

According to NIH, this year, Balochistan has reported the highest number of polio cases, with 15 confirmed incidents. Sindh has reported four cases, Punjab one, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa one, and Islamabad one.



The experts suggest that the emergence of this new case underscores the ongoing challenge Pakistan faces in eradicating polio which is one of the few countries left on the face of the earth that have failed to eradicate this disease.

Despite extensive vaccination campaigns and efforts to raise awareness by the government and international agencies working on health issues, the virus continues to affect children, particularly in regions with limited access to healthcare and vaccination services.



Health officials associated with the federal government as well as provincial governments are urging parents to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine, which is crucial in preventing the spread of this debilitating disease.

The government and health organizations are working tirelessly to reach every child, especially in remote and underserved areas, to administer the vaccine and provide necessary healthcare services.