Pakistan reserves right to retaliate, PM tells Trump aide

In a phone call with United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan reserves right to act in its self defence in response to Indian misadventure

In the discussion with the US Secretary of State, who serves as the principal advisor to US President Donald Trump, on all foreign affairs matters, the prime minister strongly condemned India’s missile and drone attacks, which resulted in 31 civilian deaths, 57 injuries, and significant damage to civilian infrastructure, as stated in a press release from the PM House Press Wing.

He stressed that India’s actions infringed upon Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, severely threatening peace and stability in South Asia.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs. He noted that the people of Pakistan were outraged by India’s unprovoked acts of war, and stressed that Pakistan reserved the right to act in self-defense, in accordance with Article-51 of the UN Charter.

He also appreciated President Trump’s concern over the current security situation in South Asia. Secretary Rubio noted that the U.S. was closely following the situation in the South Asia as it was committed to promoting peace and stability in the region.

To this end, he emphasized upon the need for both Pakistan and India to work closely to de-escalate the situation. Both sides agreed to remain in touch.