Pakistan responds to unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban along border

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly responded to what it described as unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban forces along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, according to the Ministry of Information.

In an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), the ministry said Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan carried out firing across multiple locations along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, prompting an immediate and effective response from Pakistani security forces.

Officials stated that Afghan Taliban fighters opened fire at several points across the border, apparently misjudging the response they would receive from Pakistani forces.

Security forces launched retaliatory action in several border sectors, including Chitral, Khyber District, Mohmand District, Kurram District, and Bajaur District, where forces were reported to be giving a strong response to the cross-border aggression.

According to initial reports cited by the ministry, the exchange of fire caused significant casualties and material losses to the Afghan Taliban, while several of their border posts were reportedly destroyed during Pakistan’s counteraction.

The government emphasized that Pakistan will take all necessary steps to safeguard its territorial integrity and ensure the protection of its citizens in the face of any aggression along the border.

Afghan Taliban regime unprovoked action along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border given an immediate, and effective response. Afghan Taliban miscalculated and opened unprovoked fire on multiple locations across Pakistan Afghanistan border in KP which is being met with immediate, and… — Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) February 26, 2026

Earlier, more than 80 militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in Pakistan’s intelligence-based airstrikes carried out in Afghanistan.

According to the sources, the strikes had targeted militant hideouts in the Afghan provinces of Nangarhar Province, Paktika Province, and Khost Province.

Security officials confirmed that over 80 militants described as “Fitna al-Khawarij” have so far been killed in the operation, adding that the number of casualties may rise as further assessments continue.

During the operation, seven militant centres linked to the TTP were destroyed, the sources added.

The destroyed hideouts included New Centre No.1 in Nangarhar, New Centre No.2 in Nangarhar, Molvi Abbas Centre in Khost, Islam Centre in Nangarhar, Ibrahim Centre in Nangarhar, Mullah Rahbar Centre in Paktika, and Mukhlis Yar Centre in Paktika.

Security sources said the strikes were conducted based on credible intelligence regarding militant presence and activities in the border regions.