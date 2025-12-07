FO slams India’s baseless comments on Pakistan Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected and condemned the highly inflammatory, baseless and irresponsible comments made by the Indian External Affairs Minister about the Pakistan Armed Forces in his recent statement.

“Pakistan is a responsible state and all its institutions, including the armed forces, are pillars of national security, dedicated to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. The May 2025 conflict vividly demonstrated the Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism as well as their resolve to defend the motherland and the people of Pakistan against any Indian aggression in a befitting, effective yet responsible manner. No amount of propaganda can belie this truth,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said in a press statement regarding media queries about the minister’s remarks.

He said attempts by the Indian leadership to defame Pakistan’s state institutions and its leadership were part of a propaganda campaign designed to distract attention from India’s destabilizing actions in the region and beyond, as well as its state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

“Such incendiary rhetoric only exemplifies the extent of India’s disregard for amity, peace and stability in our region,” the spokesperson added.

Instead of making misleading remarks about Pakistan’s armed forces, he said, India must investigate the fascist and revisionist Hindutva ideology that has unleashed a reign of mob justice, lynchings, arbitrary detentions and demolition of properties and places of worship.

“Indian state and leadership both have become hostage to this terror in the name of religion,” the spokesperson said.

Pakistan believes in co-existence, dialogue and diplomacy. However, it stands united and resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its interests and sovereignty, it was asserted.