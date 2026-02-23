“We don’t just collect bodies, we respond”: Tariq Fazal presents official stance on Afghan air operations

ISLAMABAD: “With due respect, we are not here to keep collecting bodies; we know how to respond,” Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry told the Senate of Pakistan, while presenting the government’s official stance on recent air operations carried out in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

Speaking during a Senate session, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said Pakistan conducted air strikes on February 21 targeting multiple locations across three provinces in Afghanistan. He said the operation had a clear background, explaining that Pakistan had repeatedly urged Afghanistan to stop the use of its territory for attacks against us.

According to the minister, terrorist networks responsible for attacks in Terlai, Bannu, and Bajaur were linked to handlers operating from Afghan soil. He said militants involved in the Terlai mosque attack were also under the control of Afghan-based handlers.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry told the Senate that suicide attacks in Bannu and Bajaur had resulted in the martyrdom of several security personnel, including officers and soldiers.

He further revealed that during talks with the Taliban, Afghanistan had demanded Rs10 billion to relocate militants away from the border. Pakistan’s defence minister, he said, had expressed willingness to provide the funds but asked for a guarantee that Afghan territory would no longer be used for interference or cross-border attacks.

However, he added that when such assurances were not provided, Pakistan considered military action unavoidable.

The minister said the Pakistan Air Force targeted only terrorist hideouts and training camps during the strikes in Afghanistan.

He emphasized that Pakistan reserves the right to defend itself and would continue its operations until terrorism is eliminated.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also reiterated that both Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership remain fully committed to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the country’s security.