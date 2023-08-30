Pakistan restores National Tariff Commission

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has restored the National Tariff Commission of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the government has also appointed Naeem Anwar as the Chairman of the NTC, who was a member of the commission.

The Ministry of Commerce and Textile Industry issued the notification which stated that four non-technical and one technical member has been appointed for the commission.

Furthermore, the commission has also appointed Naeem Anwar, Abdul Rasheed Sheikh and Muhammad Iqbal Tabish as the member of the NTC.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kaka expressed confidence that Pakistan will come out of the economic quagmire.

He said that Pakistan’s dependence on external financial institutions, PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was “neither a friend nor a foe”.

The prime minister pointed out that that in Pakistan, about nine percent population was contributing towards GDP with their taxes.