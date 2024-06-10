Pakistan rice will cross $4 bn in exports this year: REAP Chairman

KARACHI: The chairman of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) on Monday expressed optimism stated the export of rice will reach $4 billion during current year, ARY News reported.

According to the details, chairman REAP, Chela Ram Kewlani, said that the export of rice this year has already crossed the level of $3.5 billion dollars. Pakistani exports have traded record rice in March.

In Pakistan this year bumper crop of nine million tons of rice was harvested, while a total of five million tons of rice was exported in the current season.

Chairman Rice Exporter further said that the export of Pakistani rice has also started in Russia, Mexico, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The export of Pakistani brown rice has also increased in Europe this year, with 500,000 tons of brown rice has been exported in Europe this year.