Pakistan rises 14 spots in UN E-Govt Index 2024

Pakistan has jumped to 136th spot in the United Nations (UN) E-Government Development Index (EGDI) 2024, from 150th in the 2022 survey.
This remarkable progress marks Pakistan’s transition from the “Middle EGDI category” to the “High EGDI category” for the first time, demonstrating substantial advancements in digital government capabilities.
The country’s E-Government Development Index value has increased to 0.5095, up from 0.42380 in 2022. While Pakistan still trails behind global leaders like Denmark (0.9847) and regional leaders like Singapore (0.969) and the Maldives (0.6745), this improvement is a notable achievement.
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja has reiterated the government’s commitment to building a digital Pakistan.
Addressing an event in Islamabad on Wednesday, she emphasized the need for collective efforts to foster innovation among the youth.
She stated that the private sector should play a leading role in achieving a digital Pakistan. Shaza Fatima noted that the government is working to provide unparalleled stable and fast digital connectivity.
She highlighted that Pakistan’s ranking in the UN’s e-governance development index has improved by fourteen points. She mentioned that we are one of two countries in Asia that have moved from the middle tier of digital e-governance to the high tier, describing this as a significant achievement.
The minister of State also stated that Pakistan has made considerable improvements in the domain of cyber security, achieving top-tier status in this area.