Pakistan rises 14 spots in UN E-Govt Index 2024

Pakistan has jumped to 136th spot in the United Nations (UN) E-Government Development Index (EGDI) 2024, from 150th in the 2022 survey.

This remarkable progress marks Pakistan’s transition from the “Middle EGDI category” to the “High EGDI category” for the first time, demonstrating substantial advancements in digital government capabilities.

The country’s E-Government Development Index value has increased to 0.5095, up from 0.42380 in 2022. While Pakistan still trails behind global leaders like Denmark (0.9847) and regional leaders like Singapore (0.969) and the Maldives (0.6745), this improvement is a notable achievement.