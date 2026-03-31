Pakistan and Romania to enhance connectivity between Karachi, Constanta ports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Romania have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation and improve maritime connectivity between Karachi Port and the Port of Constanta in the Black Sea.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the two countries by Shahid Ahmed, Chairman of Karachi Port Trust, and Mihai Teodorescu, General Manager of the Port of Constanta Administration of Romania.

The virtual signing ceremony was also attended by Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, as well as representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Transport of both countries and the Pakistan-Romania Business Council.

The MoU reflects the shared objective of boosting trade efficiency between South Asia and Europe by improving shipping links between the two ports. It will also support Pakistan’s maritime sector development and the blue economy, while reinforcing Romania’s role as a strategic logistical gateway to the European Union.

Enhanced connectivity between Karachi and Constanta is expected to create new opportunities for bilateral trade and investment.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Dan Stoenescu highlighted Romania’s goal of expanding exports to Pakistan, strengthening Romania’s economic presence in Asia, and promoting balanced trade flows. He emphasized that the partnership provides a forward-looking framework for sustainable economic cooperation between the two countries.