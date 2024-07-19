web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

Pakistan, Romania sign agreement to boost bilateral trade relations

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan and Romania have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The MoU signed by Eduard-Robert PREDA, Charge D’Affaires, Embassy of Romania to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and Chairman of PRBC, Sohail Shamim FIRPO, and recognized the outstanding services rendered by PRBC since 2011 in promoting bilateral trade between the two countries.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the Embassy of Romania and PRBC, with the Embassy extending full support to PRBC’s endeavours to promote and strengthen bilateral trade.

Additionally, the protocol acknowledges the recent expansion of PRBC through the formation of its North Chapter.

The embassy and PRBC have agreed to collaborate in enhancing economic cooperation and bilateral trade between Romania and Pakistan. This partnership aims to foster greater economic ties and mutual benefits for both nations.

The signing of this protocol marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between Romania and Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.