Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Pakistan, Russia agree to continue constructive engagement, cooperation

Pakistan and Russia on Tuesday agreed to continue bilateral constructive engagement on regional issues including Afghanistan as well as cooperation at multilateral fora including the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The bilateral ties were discussed during the talks between Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister A. Rudenko.

Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan is on a visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister A. Rudenko to hold consultations on bilateral and regional matters.

During the talks, the two sides positively assessed the level of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the area of trade, energy and counter-terrorism cooperation.

