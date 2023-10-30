35.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen cultural ties

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Danila V. Ganich, met with the Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah and discussed matters of mutual interest related to the cultural relations between Pakistan and Russia, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamal Shah said substantial potential exists for collaboration between the two nations.

Both sides have agreed to prioritize the enhancement of bilateral relations, increasing the frequency of cultural exchanges, elevating high-level engagements, and exploring new avenues for cooperation in the field of cultural heritage.

Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan Danila V. Ganich acknowledged the potential for cooperation in the field of cultural heritage and expressed his desire to undertake steps on a progressive basis.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.