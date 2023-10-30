Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen cultural ties

ISLAMABAD: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Danila V. Ganich, met with the Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah and discussed matters of mutual interest related to the cultural relations between Pakistan and Russia, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamal Shah said substantial potential exists for collaboration between the two nations.

Both sides have agreed to prioritize the enhancement of bilateral relations, increasing the frequency of cultural exchanges, elevating high-level engagements, and exploring new avenues for cooperation in the field of cultural heritage.

Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan Danila V. Ganich acknowledged the potential for cooperation in the field of cultural heritage and expressed his desire to undertake steps on a progressive basis.