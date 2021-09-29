Pakistan-Russia joint military exercise ‘Druzhba-VI’ begins

RAWALPINDI: Special Forces of Pakistan and Russia are participating in a two-week-long exercise – Druzhba VI – being held at the Molkino training area in Krasnodar, Russia, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the opening ceremony of the exercise was attended by Mayor of Garyachi Kaluch, Sergy Belopolsky as chief guest.

“National anthems of Pakistan & Russia were played during an opening ceremony followed by Weapons & equipment display,” it added.

Troops will practice a wide range of tasks including counterterrorism operations, said ISPR.

Earlier this month, Pakistani troops participated in a joint exercise, “Peace Mission-2021” under the ambit of SCO platform held at Donguz training area, Orenburg Region, Russia.

The joint exercise concluded on September 24, 2021.