Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to enhance bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to augment their bilateral collaborations in diverse fields, ARY News reported.

According to details, the resolve was expressed during meeting between Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan Danila Ganich with Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the finalization and implementation of deals under the Pakistan-Russia Inter-Government Commission (IGC) would result in a significant reduction in the prices of oil and gas in the country.

The minister appreciated the progress achieved during IGC and shared that these deals were in the interest of both countries.

He also highlighted the bilateral, economic and historic ties between Pakistan and Russia and said both sides have always enjoyed outstanding bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust and interest.

During the meeting, the ambassador expressed his deepest gratitude to the minister and the government of Pakistan for facilitating the Russian delegation during IGC and shared that Russia aims to utilize full potential of trade existing between the two countries.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to augmenting advanced collaborations for the good of economies, cultural exchange and mutual assistance to achieve a significant comparative advantage.

Earlier in January, Petroleum minister Musadik Malik announced that Pakistan would sign an oil deal with Russia in March amid the fuel crisis in the country.

He announced that another contract with Russia for liquefied natural gas (LNG) to overcome the gas crisis will be signed next winter.

Following the Russian oil contract, Musadik Malik said that all commercial deals will be signed in March, following which Pakistan will get fuel at a discounted price.

Musadik informed that the Russian energy minister has asked its two companies to sign contracts with Pakistan, adding that at least 20,000 tonnes of LPG have been procured through Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

It is pertinent to mention here that, last week talks were held between Pakistan and Russian officials in Islamabad for crude oil and LNG deal.

As per details, the meeting of Pakistan, and Russian inter-governmental delegations are underway in Islamabad. The ministerial-level dialogue will be held tomorrow, the sources said.

