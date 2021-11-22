Pakistan, Russia renew commitment to counter spread of terrorist propaganda

Pakistan and Russia have renewed their commitment to counter the spread of terrorist propaganda in the information space, particularly on the internet and the phenomenon of foreign terrorist fighters.

This resolve was expressed during the 9th meeting of the Russia-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Combatting International Terrorism and Other Challenges to Security in Moscow today [Monday].

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged ideas and discussed a broad range of issues related to global fight against terrorism and extremism, including existing challenges as well as new and emerging threats to international and regional peace and security.

As part of this strategic dialogue Russia and Pakistan conducted a thorough exchange of assessments of global and regional terrorist threats, particularly in Afghanistan, the Middle East and North Africa, and Central and South Asia.

The Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan agreed to further broaden their bilateral engagement on issues related to combatting international terrorism and other challenges to security and reaffirmed their willingness to work closely with each other on issues of common concern at key international platforms like the United Nations and regional bodies like the SCO.

The next meeting of the Working Group will be held in 2022.

