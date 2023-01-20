Pakistan, Russia to sign agreements in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have agreed to sign a few agreements for the promotion of cooperation in diverse fields as the 8th Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) concluded on Friday, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference at the conclusion of the three-day IGC meeting, Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said here Friday that the 8th IGC would lay foundation of a ‘new relationship’ between Russia and Pakistan in different sectors including energy, economy, trade, technology, education and business to business transactions.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said both sides during the Inter-governmental Commission meeting discussed cooperation in range of areas including rail transportation, food security, aviation, education, oil and gas, natural resources and opening up of financial arrangements between the two countries.

A few agreements of mutual cooperation would be signed and some of them were in the pipeline, he added. The minister also expressed gratitude to Russian government for agreeing to suspend debt service for Pakistan during this critical time.

He also appreciated the international community for helping the affected communities [affected by recent floods] of Pakistan. However, much more was needed to be done for rehabilitation of the people, he added.

