Pakistan, Russia vow to promote cooperation in mass media

Pakistan and Russia have reiterated the commitment to promoting cooperation in the field of mass media, ARY News reported. 

This came at a meeting between Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Russian Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Ms. Bella Cherkesova at Nanjing, China.

Information Minister Murtaza Solangi stressed for starting joint production and training programs with Russia.

The Information Minister invited the Russian deputy minister to visit Pakistan, which was accepted by her.

The Russian Deputy Minister said her country wants to cooperate with Pakistan in other spheres of life besides media. She said Pakistani dramas are very popular in Russia. Murtaza Solangi appreciated Russian efforts for peace in the region.

