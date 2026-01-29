Pakistan, Rwanda discuss Gwadar port as export hub for Africa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Rwanda on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation, enhancing trade linkages and expanding avenues for mutual investment.

The commitment was expressed during a dinner hosted in honour of Rwanda’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Prudence Sebahizi, by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry in Islamabad.

The engagement was also attended by Harerimana Fatou, High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan; Claude Bizimana, CEO of the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB); and Doreen Ntawebasa, Director General (Trade and Investment) at Rwanda’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MINICOM).

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said Gwadar Port is being developed as a future key export hub for Africa. He emphasised Pakistan’s goal of accessing the East African market, which comprises around 500 million consumers.

He added that newly developed maritime corridors are expected to reduce trade costs by up to 30 percent, with the Karachi–Djibouti route in particular significantly cutting delivery times. The Karachi–Mombasa route, he said, will further strengthen regional integration.

Rwandan High Commissioner Harerimana Fatou said improved maritime connectivity would help boost bilateral trade between Pakistan and Rwanda and open new opportunities for economic cooperation.