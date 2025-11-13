Pakistan sanctioned for slow over-rate in first Sri Lanka ODI

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Thursday, reprimanded the Pakistan men’s cricket team for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first ODI of their three-match series against Sri Lanka.

According to the ICC, match referee Ali Naqvi from the Elite Panel imposed the sanction after Pakistan fell four overs short of the required target, even after considering time allowances.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Green Shirts have been handed a 20 per cent fine of the match fees.

Pakistan’s captain, Shaheen Afridi, accepted the charges and penalties, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

Nonetheless, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the opening ODI by a narrow margin of six runs. Salman Ali Agha and Haris Rauf starred for Green Shirts, with the former scoring an unbeaten century, whereas the latter picked up a four-wicket haul.

Chasing down a 300-run target, Sri Lanka managed to score 293 runs in their 50 overs, courtesy of Wanindu Hasaranga’s spirited half-century in the last phase of the innings.

It is pertinent to mention that the three-match ODI series faced uncertainty after several Sri Lankan players reportedly requested to return home on November 12, a day after the first ODI in Rawalpindi.

In response, SLC assured its players that all safety measures were being implemented in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and local authorities.

Notably, the second ODI, originally scheduled for Thursday, 13 November, will now be played on Friday, 14 November, while the final fixture is set for Sunday, 16 November.