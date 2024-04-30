Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

RIYADH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to strengthen broad-based cooperation in various fields.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Riyadh.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the progress with regard to decisions taken during their earlier meeting in Makkah.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked Mohammed bin Salman for recently sending a high-level delegation to Pakistan under the leadership of Saudi Foreign Minister.

He appreciated the interest shown by the Crown Prince in sending more delegations to Pakistan to boost investment in diverse fields.

The situation in Gaza also came under discussion during the meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the keen interest shown by Saudi Arabia in exploring ways and means to increase economic partnership between the two countries.

He expressed these remarks during his meetings with the Ministers of Energy, Economy, and Planning, and Environment, Water, and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh.

During the meeting with Saudi Energy Minister, the Prime Minister highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the government of Pakistan to facilitate and streamline processes for investments in the energy sector of Pakistan.