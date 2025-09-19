Pakistan Saudi Arabia defence agreement not directed against any third country: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan on Friday clarified that the recently signed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement is not directed against any third country.

His remarks came during the weekly press briefing following the signing of the agreement between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh on Wednesday. The agreement explicitly states that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

Ambassador Shafqat said that during the state visit, the two leaders reviewed the historic and strategic bilateral relationship and exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest.

“The agreement is based on deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood, Islamic solidarity, shared strategic interests, and a history of close defence cooperation between the two countries,” he stated.

He further noted that the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement reflects a shared commitment to enhance security and promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

“The purpose of the agreement is to develop the scope of defence cooperation and strengthen joint deterrence against any potential aggression,” the spokesperson added.

In response to a question, Ambassador Shafqat reiterated that the strategic agreement is purely defensive in nature and not directed against any third country.