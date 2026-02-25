Pakistan, Saudi Arabia close to strategic economic deal, says Saudi ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy has said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are close to signing a strategic economic treaty.

The ambassador made the remarks while speaking to the media during an iftar dinner hosted by him in Islamabad.

He stated that both countries are preparing another strategic economic plan that will be significant for the economies of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“God willing, we are preparing a new strategic economic plan between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The agreement will be signed soon,” he added.

Ambassador Al-Malkiy said the proposed agreement reflects progress in Pakistan–Saudi economic and defence ties, noting that the defence pact was signed three months ago.

He emphasised that Saudi Arabia attaches special importance to its relationship with Pakistan, reiterating that the two brotherly nations have consistently supported each other’s positions and expressing confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to expand in the future.

The event was attended by a large number of prominent political, diplomatic, and social figures.

Among the distinguished guests were Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan, Minister of State for Interior Muhammad Tallal Badar, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and former Member of the National Assembly Khurram Dastgir Khan.

Diplomats, senior bureaucrats, journalists, leading business figures, and members of the trade community were also present.

Notably, on September 17, 2025, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) in Riyadh, elevating their long-standing security partnership to a binding pact. The agreement stipulates that any aggression against either nation is considered an attack on both, effectively creating a joint deterrence framework.