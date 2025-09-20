Pakistan ready to respond if Israel targets Saudi Arabia, warns Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will consider any Indian assault on its territory as an attack on Saudi Arabia, and any Israeli strike on Saudi Arabia will be met with full force, Prime Minister’s political adviser Rana Sanaullah said, highlighting the strategic significance of the new defence pact.

Speaking on ARY News programme, Rana Sanaullah explained, “If India attacks Pakistan, it will be seen as an attack on Saudi Arabia. Similarly, Israel knows that an assault on Saudi Arabia will be treated as an attack on Pakistan, and Pakistan will respond strongly.”

He described the agreement as “historic and rare between two powerful nations,” noting that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are both Islamic countries, with one being a major military power.

Highlighting Pakistan’s past record, he said the country had proven in the past that it could prevail against larger adversaries. He added that the defence pact would serve as a strong deterrent against aggression, warning hostile nations not to miscalculate.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rana Sanaullah also emphasised Pakistan’s indigenous defence capabilities, stating, “Our missile system is among the best in the world and entirely our own creation. With further development, others may even have to purchase from us in the future.”

He concluded that the Pakistan-Saudi defence agreement was “encouraging, historic, and vital for the future,” adding that further work on various aspects of the pact would strengthen both nations’ security.

Also Read: Pakistan-Saudi Arabia strategic alliance: Aggressors warned ‘strike one, face both’

Earlier, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday signed the “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” between the two countries, which states ‘any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.’

“This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both,” a joint statement shared by PM Office Media Wing said.