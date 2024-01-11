Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed different agreements and MoUs to provide better facilities to Pakistani pilgrims during this year’s Hajj.

Director General Hajj, Ministry of Religious Affairs signed these agreements and MoUs on behalf of the government of Pakistan.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed, who was also present on this occasion, said that Pakistani pilgrims would be provided better place at Mina and Arafat during this year Hajj.

He also appreciated the authorities of the Ministry of Religious Affairs for their hectic and consistent efforts to provide better facilities to the pilgrims during Hajj as compared to last year.

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan has decided to surrender the quota of the Hajj 2024 sponsorship scheme this year to Saudi Arabia as applications fell short of the available seats.

The government has allocated 25,000 seats in the ‘Sponsorship Scheme Hajj’, introduced by the government this year, allowing overseas Pakistanis to apply for Hajj or sponsor someone in Pakistan for the journey by paying in US dollars.

In return, applicants would not have to participate in the balloting process.