Pakistan–Saudi Arabia joint military exercise Al-Battar II concludes

The joint Pakistan – Saudi Arabia military exercise ‘Al-Battar II’ has concluded in Tabuk, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, Pakistan–Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Joint Military Exercise Al Battar-II was conducted from 18–26 November 2025 in the Counter Terrorism domain. Combat teams from the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) and the KSA Army participated in the exercise. Exercise closing ceremony was concluded on 26 November at Tabuk, KSA.

The General Officer Commanding Special Services Group attended the closing ceremony as the Chief Guest from Pakistan, while senior military officials from the KSA were also present.

Troops from both brotherly countries demonstrated exceptional standards of professionalism, operational skill, and interoperability throughout the exercise.

Al Battar-II focused on enhancing joint proficiency in Counter Terrorism operations, with particular emphasis on fighting in built-up areas, countering improvised explosive devices, and refining tactical drills and procedures through integrated training. The exercise also served to further strengthen the deep-rooted and historic military-to-military ties between Pakistan and the KSA.

All training objectives were successfully achieved, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to regional peace, security, and collaborative defence preparedness.

Pakistan Navy Successfully Tests Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile

Earlier,the Pakistan Navy on Tuesday conducted a successful test flight of an indigenously developed ship-launched Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the media wing of the Pakistan Army, the weapon system is capable of engaging sea as well as ground targets with high precision. The system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and advanced manoeuvrability features.

The flight test was witnessed by Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, senior scientists and engineers.

The successful flight test is a testimony to Pakistan’s technological prowess and the Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national interests.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Field Marshal, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated participating units and scientists on this milestone achievement.