Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to solidify efforts in defence collaboration

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Friday reiterated their resolve to solidify the efforts in defence collaboration with focused approach to target specific capabilities in land, air and sea domains, ARY News reported, quoting military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Saudi Assistant Defence Minister Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

“During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including defence production and military training were discussed,” the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, the army chief reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s continuing support towards capacity building of Royal Saudi Land Forces.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s achievements and sacrifices in war against terrorism and its valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability,” the statement noted.

It further said that the Saudi minister also participated in the fifth meeting of the Pakistan-KSA Defence Collaboration at GHQ, which he co-chaired along with the chief of general staff.

“The forum discussed challenges to global and regional security and their implications on defence forces. Forum noted that rapid advancements in modern technologies necessitated defence industrial cooperation in critical capabilities between the two brotherly countries,” the ISPR said.

Read More: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further promote economic cooperation

Both sides reiterated their resolve to solidify the efforts in defence collaboration with focused approach to target specific capabilities in land, air and sea domains. In this context, concrete proposals were deliberated by the forum to meet tangible objectives within specific timelines, the statement concluded.

Saudi Assistant Defence Minister Major General Engineer Talal bin Abdullah’s visit came after a high-powered Saudi delegation, led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, arrived in Pakistan.

The visit by the delegation followed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Makkah, where the two sides agreed to expedite the first tranche of a $5 billion Saudi investment package for Pakistan.