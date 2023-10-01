Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoU in IT sector

JEDDAH: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together in the sector of information technology (IT), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The MoU has been signed by caretaker Federal Minister of IT and Telecom Umar Saif and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah A Al-Sawahah in Riyadh.

“Pakistan has signed an MoU with the Ministry of Communication & IT in Saudia. This will facilitate Pakistani companies to work in KSA, provide trained IT manpower to Saudi companies, promote joint ventures with Saudi companies and establish a startup exchange program with the top Saudi tech incubators,” Umar Saif wrote on X.

Pakistan has signed an MoU with the Ministry of Communication & IT in Saudia. This will facilitate Pakistani companies to work in KSA, provide trained IT manpower to Saudi companies, promote joint ventures with Saudi companies and establish a startup exchange program with the top… pic.twitter.com/LrWzNbSH6A — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) October 1, 2023

He further said, “Strategically, we will work on establishing close cooperation to set up chip manufacturing industry in Pakistan and work on electric vehicles, lithium ion batteries, Agriculture technology and mining technologies”.

The minister, along with a delegation, left for the kingdom on September 30. He expressed hope that the visit would result in investments in the country and big business for Pakistani IT companies in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, he also met with Digital Cooperation Organization Secretary General Deemah AlYahya.

Saif was of the view that the DCO was uniquely positioned to help Pakistani companies expand their operations in several Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

“We will be working with DCO for a digital passport’ for Pakistani companies which will enable them to quickly start a business in DCO member countries, starting with Saudia,” he posted on X on Sunday.

He also expressed his intention with the DCO to host the Digital Direct Foreign Investment summit in Pakistan every year for all member states.

In response, AlYahya said it was an “absolute privilege” to welcome the Pakistani delegation.

It was an absolute privilege to welcome you YE @umarsaif along with your distinguished delegation to @dcorg Headquarters today your second home. Thank you, for the enriching discussion and your unwavering support for our pivotal initiatives. Pakistan’s role as a revered founding… https://t.co/vapCGM3Fzn — Deemah AlYahya (@Dalyahya) October 1, 2023



“Pakistan’s role as a revered founding member state of our council fills me with immense pride,” she said, adding that the South Asian country was championing the Digital FDI, with DCO serving as a catalyst, attracting investments that transcend borders within the digital economy.

“Our journey together promises an exciting future, and I eagerly anticipate the triumphs of our collaborative work and advocacy.”