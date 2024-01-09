Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey discuss potential collaboration in defence technologies

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye discussed potential collaboration in defence equipment technologies including research and development.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), this was discussed in the second meeting of the Trilateral Defence Collaboration held on Tuesday at the GHQ, Pakistan,

The three sides reaffirmed the salience of “combining the intellectual, technical, financial as well as human resources of the three friendly nations towards the achievement of shared objectives and attainment of self-sufficiency in the defence domain”.

Acknowledging their historical relations, the three countries reiterated the strategic intent to increase the scope of trilateral cooperation and the need to enhance the pace of collaboration in pursuit of common goals, the military’s media wing further said.

The statement added that it was decided today that the three nations would convene their next meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during the World Defence Show.

The event is scheduled to take place in February.