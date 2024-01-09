Pakistan, Saudi reaffirm desire to enhance defence cooperation

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed their desire to enhance defence cooperation in all domains to achieve self-sufficiency in the field of defence production.

This came at the third meeting of Pakistan-KSA Defence Collaboration at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

The forum reiterated the need to explore further avenues for defence cooperation and enhancing the pace of collaboration.

The meeting underscored the significance of historical relations between the two brotherly states.

The participants discussed issues of bilateral interest and evolving security environment.

The two sides deliberated upon rapid advancements in military technologies and the need for defence industrial cooperation between the two states towards the fulfillment of shared objectives.