Pakistan saw growth, prosperity whenever PML-N ruled: Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan saw growth and prosperity whenever his party was in power, ARY News reported.

As per details, Ahsan Iqbal lashed out at PTI chief Imran Khan, saying that an untrained person was brought into power and ruined the country’s economy.

The former federal minister claimed that PML-N was sidelined through an agenda in 2018 and foreign hands were also involved in the ouster of Nawaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz, who was in self-imposed exile since 2019, left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds. The elder Sharif returned to Pakistan on October 21.

On July 28, 2017, the apex court disqualified Nawaz Sharif from office on the ground that he did not disclose a salary from his son’s Dubai-based company – the money Sharif says he never received.

Sharif served as prime minister twice in the 1990s before he himself was ousted in a 1999 coup leading to a decade of exile. He won a third term as prime minister in a 2013 election.

The court verdict marked a major political victory for opposition leader Imran Khan, who in 2016 threatened mass street protests unless Sharif’s wealth was investigated.